Man held for robbing woman after throwing chilly powder in Kakkalur

The victim Shyamala, a resident of TNHB Colony in Kakkalur was drawing a kolam in front of her house at 5 am in the morning on Thursday, when an unidentified man threw chilly powder on her face.

“Shyamala lost balance and fell to the ground after which the assailant relieved her of her chain, ring and bangles weighing 7.5 sovereigns and fled the scene,” police said.

Following this, Shyamala’s husband Hariharan, lodged a complaint with Tiruvallur Taluk police who registered a case.

On suspicion, when the cops interrogated one Rajan from Tiruninravur, he confessed to the crime, following which he was arrested and the stolen jewels were recovered from him.