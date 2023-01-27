Loud explosion with earthquake felt at Yercaud; people panic

CHENNAI: A loud explosion was heard at Yercaud in Salem district on January 27 around 12 noon which caused commotion.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the explosion resulted in a mild earthquake lasting for about 2 seconds.

People residing nearby ran out of their houses, in shock and fear.

It is reported that this was felt not only in Yercaud Town but also in surrounding villages, causing a stir.

Officials said that the information about the earthquake would be released by National Seismological Database Centre, which is located at New Delhi.