Kanchi doctor sets his Benz car on fire after fight with girlfriend

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old doctor set his Benz car worth Rs 70 lakhs on fire on frustration after fighting with his girlfriend in Kancheepuram on Thursday.

Police said a young couple had parked their car in Kulakarai, Rajakulam in Kancheepuram and were talking for a while. Suddenly, they started to quarrel and soon Kavin (28), a doctor, poured petrol over his Benz car and set it on fire. His girlfriend tried to stop Kavin but he did not listen to her and set the vehicle ablaze.

On information the Kancheepuram Taluk police and the fire and rescue team rushed to the spot and doused the fire but the car was gutted in the fire completely.

Police during the inquiry found that Kavin was from Dharmapuri and had completed MBBS last year in a private college in Kancheepuram. Kavin was in a relationship with Kavya, a medical student from the same college.

The Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.