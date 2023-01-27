Judges pat Tasmac for successfully implementing bottle buy-back scheme
CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday appreciated the state-run Tasmac for taking effective steps for implementing the liquor bottle buy-back scheme in the hill stations as the initiative would protect the environment and wildlife in the forests.
The forest special bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy expressed their satisfaction towards Tasmac for implementing the court-directed scheme in a notable way at The Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Kolli hills, Yercaud, Yelagiri, Sirumalai, and Megamalai.
The bench allowed Tasmac to implement the scheme in Coimbatore and Perambalur from April 1 onwards. The matter has been adjourned to April 17.
