Gram Sabha passes resolution against Tiruvaiyaru bypass
TIRUCHY: The Gram Sabha meeting at Tiruvaiyaru on Thursday passed resolution against the bypass road works, claimed to be affecting the environment and irrigation process in the region.
The Gram Sabha meeting in view of Republic Day was held at Keezha Thirupoonthuruthi village panchayat in Tiruvaiyaru chaired by the panchayat president Gayathri Ramesh.
A resolution against the bypass road was passed and the villagers urged the state government to stop the project for the benefit of the farmers. The resolution appealed to the government to remove encroachment along the existing road and widen the road, but the officials, without disturbing the encroachment, took up the agricultural land for the bypass road project.
The resolution signed by the participants, was forwarded to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Thursday. “This is the fourth resolution against the project,” said farmer Sukumaran from the panchayat.
Tirupattur: Officials, who participated in the Gram Sabha meeting at Nimmiampattu in Alangayam panchayat union were taken aback when the special invitee, Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand said officials who failed to keep their word regarding assurances given at the meeting would feel the weight of his green pen, which could affect their promotions. The MP said this after a couple of women participants at the meeting complained of officials not keeping their word on provision of drinking water. Later, in a lighter vein, he asked whether there were no women named Sasikala or Jayalalithaa to raise complaints, resulting in a ripple of laughter.
