Gram Sabha passes resolution against Tiruvaiyaru bypass

Officials, who participated in the Gram Sabha meeting at Nimmiampattu in Alangayam panchayat union were taken aback when the special invitee, Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand said officials who failed to keep their word regarding assurances given at the meeting would feel the weight of his green pen, which could affect their promotions.

The MP said this after a couple of women participants at the meeting complained of officials not keeping their word on provision of drinking water.

Later, in a lighter vein, he asked whether there were no women named Sasikala or Jayalalithaa to raise complaints, resulting in a ripple of laughter.