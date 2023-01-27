Govt docs demand cancellation of contract-based appointment

CHENNAI: Government doctors demands cancellation of contract basis appointment of nurses, dentists, medical staff and doctors in the government sector. Government doctors say that recruitment through district welfare association by interviews should be stopped.

Doctor's Association for Social Equality request that temporary appointment of workers should be stopped. About 2,000 doctors were appointed on a contract basis on a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 in 2005. After they requested to be made permanent and given a increment in the salary, it was accepted in 2006.

"The DMK government in 2006 announced that temporary appointment of doctors will not be done here after. However, the doctors are being appointed on temporary contract basis in the government sector, including Siddha doctors. There are many dentists in the State who are unemployed after their education," said G R Ravindranath, secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality.

He added that the appointment of the medical staff, nurses, doctors, lab technicians, pharmacists, health inspectors, dental assistants, city health nurses and others through district welfare association should be stopped and they should be appointed through Medical Recruitment Board through an entrance exam.

Government doctors say that the appointment based on weightage of marks leads to irregularities and thus, it should be stopped. These irregularities can be avoided through entrance exam appointment.