GOC’s afforestation releases 7,600 MT oxygen, says CWM
TIRUCHY: Golden Rock Workshop has achieved avoidance of 4,000 MT of Green Gas emissions to environment by way of afforestation and scientific waste management efforts and also released more than 7,600 MT of oxygen, said the Chief Workshop Manager (CWM) Shyamadhar Ram on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering during the Republic Day celebrations in the workshop, the CWM Shyamadhar Ram lauded the relentless efforts taken by Team GOC, which enabled them to bag several laurels this year at Zonal level and National level. Excellence awards were distributed to 41 individual employees; ership Awards were distributed to 35 supervisors and 4 Officers. The Republic Day celebrations culminated in a mass saplings plantation of 1,050 Beema bamboo by all the guests and awardees.
At NIT, Tiruchy
Meanwhile at NIT-Tiruchy, Director G Aghila hoisted the national flag and emphasised on the significance of the day for the nation and the uniqueness of the Constitution, as well as the institute’s upcoming Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2024. The Director also discussed India’s role in the G20 countries.
TNJFU, Nagai
Vice-Chancellor G Sugumar unfurled the Tricolour at TNJFU premises, and paid tributes to freedom fighters. He appealed to the young professionals and faculty to board the ‘Naan Mudalvan’ platform and sharpen their skills to strengthen the nation and contribute to nation building.
At BHEL
BHEL, Tiruchy is geared up to utilise opportunities in new business areas and it has recently entered into MoUs with Coal India Limited and NLC for environmentally friendly subcritical and supercritical fluidized bed boilers, said, SV Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchy. Unfurling the Tricolour, he said, in an effort to increase job opportunities of the youth, the Welding Research Institute of BHEL Tiruchy has started a Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) to impart welding training to about 5,000 people every year.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android