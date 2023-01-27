GOC’s afforestation releases 7,600 MT oxygen, says CWM

BHEL, Tiruchy is geared up to utilise opportunities in new business areas and it has recently entered into MoUs with Coal India Limited and NLC for environmentally friendly subcritical and supercritical fluidized bed boilers, said, SV Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchy. Unfurling the Tricolour, he said, in an effort to increase job opportunities of the youth, the Welding Research Institute of BHEL Tiruchy has started a Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) to impart welding training to about 5,000 people every year.