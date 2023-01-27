GO issued to construct students hostel at Rs 44.50 crore

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday issued an order sanctioning Rs 44.50 crore to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department for constructing a 1.01 lakh square feet students’ hostel in the city.

A GO issued by the additional chief secretary said that the new hostel comprising ground plus 10 floors would be constructed by the PWD department in the vacant land available in MC Raja College Hostel complex at Nandanam in the city.

The department would obtain the approval of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and float tenders in compliance with the tender norms, the GO added.

The hostel would consist of 121 rooms capable of accommodating 484 students.

The GO has been issued for the hostel construction in accordance with the announcement made by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the State Assembly.

The approval of the Assembly would be obtained for the hostel construction later as it is a new instrument of service.