EMUs cancelled on weekend

CHENNAI: Pattern of several EMUs operated in the city would be changed owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central – Arakkonam section at Pattabiram Yard on January 28 and 29 from 23:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs (04 Hours).

Passenger Specials to Avadi and Tiruvallur will be operated in lieu of the cancelled EMUs.

Meanwhile, the North Central Railway has notified one way special train between Prayagraj - Coimbatore Junction. Train No 04145 Prayagraj - Coimbatore Jn One Way Special have left Prayagraj Jn at 17.00 hrs on January 26, 2023.