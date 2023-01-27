62-yr-old man gets 25 yrs in jail for sexually abusing Class 9 girl
TIRUCHY: Thanjavur court on Friday awarded 25 years of imprisonment to a 62-year-old man who sexually abused a Class 9 girl.
Nagarajan, resident of Papanasam was running a snacks shop in the locality. In 2021, a Class 9 girl came to the shop to buy eatable and Nagarajan sexually abused the girl.
The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with police who registered a case and arrested him.
On Friday, judge Sundarrajan awarded 25 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 to Nagarajan.
He also recommended compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim by the state.
Similarly, the Ariyalur Mahila Court awarded A Anandaraj (27) 11 years of imprisonment for failing to marry the woman whom he impregnated. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on Anandaraj.
