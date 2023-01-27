500 more schools to be included in breakfast scheme: Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Following the success of the Breakfast Scheme in 1,545 schools, School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the scheme would be expanded to 500 more schools and soon breakfast would be served in every government school in Tamil Nadu.

He was at the heaquarters of the Bharat Scouts and Guides in Chennai. The minister after hoisting the flag in the 74th Republic Day celebrations said enrolling 10 lakh students is his goal.

Briefing the reporters after the event, he said announcement on the inauguration of Kalaignar Library would be made by the government. Opening of the Madurai-based library would be the curtain-raiser of former CM M Karunanidhi's centenary event.

Minister Poyyamozhi said of the 29 poll promises, 22 have been fulfilled. "Financial issues related to government staff and teachers alone remains to be completed,” he added.

He further said in the G20 convention on education Tamil Nadu government will air its reservations on the National Education Policy to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.