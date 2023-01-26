TANUVAS signs MoU with HR&CE to maintain cattle in 129 gaushalas

CHENNAI: To improve the overall condition of cattle maintained at 129 gaushalas run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department across Tamil Nadu, the TN Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has signed an agreement with the department on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed before KN Selvakumar, vice chancellor of TANUVAS and J Kumaragurubaran, commissioner of HR&CE. Besides this, S Meenakshi Sundaram, director, Centre for Animal Production Studies, K Vijayarani, director of research, TANUVAS and SA Asokan, HR&CE consultant for gaushalas were also present during the signing.