Stalin presents Anna medals for gallantry to brave hearts

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, the Tamil Nadu government announced Anna Medals for heroic deeds of five people. They include Saravanan, Chennai head constable, Jayakumar Ponnarasu, Vellore nurse, Anthonysamy of Thoothukudi, Sri Krishnan of Kanniyakumari and Thanjai Selvam.

The Chief Minister's Award was given to three police stations. The first prize was announced for Tirupur North Police Station, the second prize for Tiruchy Fort Police Station, and the third prize for Dindigul Circle Police Station.

Besides, the State government announced the Gandhiji Police Medals. Chennai Intelligence Division Police Inspector, Priyadarshini, Thanjavur Liquor Prohibition Inspector, Jayamohan, Salem, Villupuram Intelligence Division Assistant Inspectors Sahadeva, Inayat Pasha, and Chengalpattu Special Operations Intelligence Division Chief Constable Sivanesan have been announced as recipients.