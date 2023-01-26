TamilNadu

Stalin presents Anna medals for gallantry to brave hearts

CM Stalin presented Anna medals for gallantry to policemen and members of the public.
CM Stalin presented Anna medals
CM Stalin presented Anna medals
Online Desk

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, the Tamil Nadu government announced Anna Medals for heroic deeds of five people. They include Saravanan, Chennai head constable, Jayakumar Ponnarasu, Vellore nurse, Anthonysamy of Thoothukudi, Sri Krishnan of Kanniyakumari and Thanjai Selvam.

The Chief Minister's Award was given to three police stations. The first prize was announced for Tirupur North Police Station, the second prize for Tiruchy Fort Police Station, and the third prize for Dindigul Circle Police Station.

Besides, the State government announced the Gandhiji Police Medals. Chennai Intelligence Division Police Inspector, Priyadarshini, Thanjavur Liquor Prohibition Inspector, Jayamohan, Salem, Villupuram Intelligence Division Assistant Inspectors Sahadeva, Inayat Pasha, and Chengalpattu Special Operations Intelligence Division Chief Constable Sivanesan have been announced as recipients.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Gallantry
Republic Day celebration
TN Republic Day celebration
Anna Medals
Gandhiji Police Medals
Chief Minister's Award

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in