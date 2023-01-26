R-Day parade live: Rajasthani tribal dance 'Kalbeliya' being performed

This year's Republic Day flag hoisting and salute base would be in front of the Labour statue and not the Gandhi statue owing to the metro rail works. Governor RN Ravi is expected to reach the spot at 8 am to hoist the flag and witness the parade by forces. Chief Minister Stalin is expected to arrive at 7:50 am. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu will then introduce the chiefs of the tri-services, TN DGP and Chennai Commissioner to the CM and Governor.