TamilNadu

R-Day parade live: Rajasthani tribal dance 'Kalbeliya' being performed

Catch the live coverage of Tamil Nadu's Republic Day Parade here.
'Kalbeliya' dance
'Kalbeliya' danceTN DIPR
Online Desk

The'Kalbeliya dance is performed by a tribe under the same name. The dance is also called "snake charming" dance.

CM and Governor watch dance performances

Chief Minister takes a group photo with all the award winners

M Inayatullah of Ukkadam, Coimbatore receives Kottai Ameer award for social harmony

The Anna medal of Gallantary is being presented to

* Aminjikarai police station's Head Constable P Saravanan

* Male nurse Ponnarasu, Gudiyattam, Vellore

* Srikrishnan, Thovalai, Nagercoil

* A Selvam, Boodhalur, Thanjavur

Governor RN Ravi has hoisted the national flag and now will witness the parade

CM Stalin welcomes Governor RN Ravi and the force chiefs are being introduced

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu welcomes CM Stalin at the Saluting base.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has arrived to Republic Day celebration venue

Speaker of the TN assembly M Appavu has arrived at the event.

List of the best police stations in Tamil Nadu:

First prize: Tirupur North police station

Second prize: Tiruchy Kottai police station

Third prize: Dindigul Circle police station

This year's Republic Day flag hoisting and salute base would be in front of the Labour statue and not the Gandhi statue owing to the metro rail works. Governor RN Ravi is expected to reach the spot at 8 am to hoist the flag and witness the parade by forces. Chief Minister Stalin is expected to arrive at 7:50 am. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu will then introduce the chiefs of the tri-services, TN DGP and Chennai Commissioner to the CM and Governor.

Republic Day
Stalin
Republic Day parade
RN Ravi
Irai Anbu
Tamil Nadu's Republic Day

