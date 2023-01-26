Police ‘plug’ bus hole; accused go scot-free

“There is no single piece of evidence to prove that the bus had a hole on the floor,” K Kayathri, additional district judge, Chengalpattu, noted.

Likewise, the prosecution has not proved that prior to the occurrence, the school and the accused were informed about the gaping hole on the floor inside the bus.

The Investigating Officer further failed to examine the RTOs to prove the ownership of the bus, the court noted.

“The correspondent of Zion school, N Vijayan, is not the owner of the bus and he was falsely implicated by the police,” the court observed.

Of the eight suspects, the case against one person, a minor, who worked as a cleaner on the bus, was transferred to the juvenile justice board.

After perusing the submissions from the prosecution, Additional District and Sessions Judge, K Kayathri held that the other suspect, MB Seeman, driver of the bus; N Vijayan, correspondent; N Paulraj, administrative officer; K Pragasam, mechanic; P Rajasekaran, Motor vehicle Inspector; N Ravi and Yogesh Silvera were all found not guilty.

The prosecution contended that Ravi, the brother of the correspondent, concealed the RC book of the vehicle and had fabricated a lease agreement with Yogesh Silvera as if he maintained the school buses.