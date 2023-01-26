Palam Kalyanasundaram bags Padma Shri for social work

CHHENAI: Palam Kalyanasundaram, an 82-year-old retired librarian and social worker, is often lauded for his exceptional dedication in the field of social work.

Now, adding one more feather to his hat, the Tirunelveli-born man is being awarded Padma Shri for the year 2023.

The Padma awards is one of the highest civilian awards of the country. For this year, 106 awardees have been selected under three categories. And, for the outstanding work in the field of social work, Kalyanasundaram is set to receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan before April.

Kalyanasundaram who pursued education in the University of Madras is a gold medalist in library science. Additionally, he has been recongised with India's best librarian award. Despite having worked for several years in the field, the man is known to have donated his entire salary to the economically poor.

Kalyanasundaram with the aim to serve people, remained unmarried, dedicating most of his time, efforts and money for the welfare of the needy.

As part of which, he established a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Paalam (bridge), which initiated a slew of activities for those in need. Not just in India, recognising his work abroad -- an American organisation honoured him with 'Man of Millennium' award along with a huge sum. But, as expected, Sundaram donated the whole amount to charity.