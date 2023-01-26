MP leaves R-Day venue before flag hoisting, clarifies he is ill
TIRUCHY: Pudukkottai Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla who came to take part in the Republic Day celebrations, left before hoisting of national flag on Thursday. This became a debate on social media and the MP later clarified that he was under medical assistance for a disease and went for treatment unable to bear the pain.
The Republic Day celebrations in Pudukkottai was organised in the AR Ground and Collector Kavitha Ramu was scheduled to hoist the national flag and the seating arrangement was made for the VIPs and the elected members as per the norms.
In such a backdrop, the Rajya Sabha MP (DMK) MM Abdulla came to the venue prior to the unfurling of tri-colour. After waiting for a few minutes, Abdulla left the spot. The incident of the MP leaving the venue before the flag hoisting became a debate on social media for a while. There were even comments that the MP left the spot as he was not offered a proper seat.
However, the district administration sources denied the charge about improper seating arrangements and said that the entire arrangements were made as per the protocol and the MP was also provided a seat.
Meanwhile, Abdulla said that he was undergoing treatment for avascular necrosis and has been walking with the support of a stick. He also said that due to the problem, he cannot sit for a long time. “I told the organisers about my condition and sought excuse and left the spot,” he said and added that he was proceeding for medical assistance, but a few fake news peddlers had spread wrong information on social media as usual and he pointed out that anyone can fall ill and this shouldn’t be made as a matter of debate.
