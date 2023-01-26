Made us proud: Stalin greets Padma awardees from TN

Congratulating six people from Tamil Nadu who have been selected for Padma awards, Chief Minister MK Stalin posted on Twitter, "Singer Vani Jayaram selected for Padma Bhushan Award from Tamil Nadu, Kalyanasundaram Pillai selected for Padma Shri Award (Art), Snake Catching Specialists Vadivel Gopal, Masi Sadayan (Social Work), Palam Kalyanasundaram (Social Work), Gopalsamy Veluchami (Medical) I express my heartfelt appreciation to all these six people.”