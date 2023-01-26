TamilNadu

Made us proud: Stalin greets Padma awardees from TN

Stalin on Thursday greeted the Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu.
Made us proud: Stalin greets Padma awardees from TN
Online Desk

CHENNAI: India's 74th Republic Day is being celebrated across the country today and 106 Padma Awards have been announced on this occasion. It includes six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri awards.

Made us proud: Stalin greets Padma awardees from TN
2 Irula snake catchers among Padma awardees

Congratulating six people from Tamil Nadu who have been selected for Padma awards, Chief Minister MK Stalin posted on Twitter, "Singer Vani Jayaram selected for Padma Bhushan Award from Tamil Nadu, Kalyanasundaram Pillai selected for Padma Shri Award (Art), Snake Catching Specialists Vadivel Gopal, Masi Sadayan (Social Work), Palam Kalyanasundaram (Social Work), Gopalsamy Veluchami (Medical) I express my heartfelt appreciation to all these six people.”

Made us proud: Stalin greets Padma awardees from TN
Mulayam, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Sudha Murty awarded Padma awards

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Padma bhushan
Padma Shri
Chief Minister MK Stalin
74th Republic Day
Stalin greets Padma awardees from TN

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in