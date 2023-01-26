Low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal tomorrow

CHENNAI: According to a statement issued by the Chennai Meteorological Department an atmospheric downward circulation prevails over the equatorial eastern parts of the Indian Ocean and the adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal. Due to this, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas by January 27.

It may move slowly in a west-northwest direction during the next three days.

January 26 and 27: Dry weather may prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The minimum temperature at a few places may be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

January 28 and 29: Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, may receive light to moderate rain due to variations in the speed of easterly winds.

January 30: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience light to moderate rain at a couple of places.

Weather Forecast for Chennai and Suburbs: Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be around 30 °C, and the minimum temperature will be around 20 °C.

Warning for Fishermen: From 26.01.2023 to 28.01.2023, cyclonic winds with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and occasional speeds of 55 kmph are likely over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.

January 29 and 30: Cyclonic winds with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and occasional speeds of 55 kmph are likely over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal adjacent to Sri Lanka.

Fishermen are advised not to go to these areas on the above days.