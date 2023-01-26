History-sheeters held for making country bombs to attack rivals

CHENNAI: Police arrested history sheeters who were preparing country bombs in a house in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

While monitoring the area after receiving a a tip-off that ganja was being supplied in a house in Kancheepuram town, the police found a municipal worker Sivasankaran visiting the house often.

While searching the house, they found country bombs were prepared there. Pugalenthi (21) of Vyasarpadi and friends Jayakumar (23), Somas (21), and Lokesh (22) of Tiruttani were arrested.

While hunting for the kinpin, Vicky (27), officials came to know that he was with ganja peddlers Manikandan (19) and Vasanth Kumar (23) in Thailavaram.

They were caught at gunpoint. Vicky’s hand was fractured when he allegedly tried to escape. Vicky told the police that they had planned to attack rivals using the bombs.