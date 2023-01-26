Food safety officer suspended for receiving bribes

CHENNAI: The State Food Safety Department dismissed a food safety officer for demanding bribes from a food joint owner.

The officer had taken four 500 gram packets of Om Podi for a sample check from KMS Foods owned by S Ashraf in Royapettah.

It was found that the chemical Tartazine, which is a food colouring agent, that should be ideally 100% present in the snack, was found to be 144% in the powder.

After the results came out, the officer demanded a bribe at Rs 40,000 through WhatsApp assuring not to not investigate the case or take action.

After a complaint was filed against Bhaskaran, the department was directed to conduct an inquiry the case.

It was found that Bhaskaran had demanded money and hence, departmental action was taken against him. It has issued an immediate suspension order against the officer for demanding bribes.