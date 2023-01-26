Federation for electrical safety launched in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Electrical inspectors, electrical designers, safety officers in the field of quality and standards have formed National Federation of Engineers for Electrical Safety (NFE) with an aim to reduce electrical accidents in the State.

A release from the Federation said that about 15,000 electrical accidents and fires due to short circuits kill thousands of people and animals annually and destroy properties worth thousands of crores of rupees. The majority of these accidents are avoidable by observing standard practices and fundamentals of electrical safety.

While launching the Association, Gopa Kumar, founder-president, said that a vision to make every electrical installation free of accidents such as electrocution and fire and increasing the reliability of the electrical installation.

S Appavoo, General Secretary of the federation, said that homes and hospitals are generally perceived as safe locations. But, the reality is that these are becoming sensitive locations and require immediate attention to avoid electrical hazards.

The aim of the federation is to create awareness on electrical safety, improve the skills of practicing electrical engineers, improve safety measures, support the standardisation and work with governments.