EPS constitutes 100 member working committee for Erode East by-poll

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and ‘interim’ General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday constituted an election working committee for the Erode East Assembly Constituency bypoll.

Former minister and Organising Secretary of AIADMK would head a more than 100 member committee to take up the electioneering work for the February 27 bypoll, which was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa.

EPS, in a bid to stamp his authority over the party, has deployed all the senior party functionaries from Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain to district secretaries to campaign for the candidate of their faction who is yet to be announced.

Names of Deputy general secretaries K P Munusamy, Natham R Viswanathan, treasurer Dindigul C Srinivasan, propaganda secretary M Thambidurai were among several other senior leaders in the committee member list.

All the district secretaries of the faction are also part of the committee.

EPS urged the party functionaries in Erode East Constituency to extend their cooperation for the election committee and work hard to ensure the victory of the candidate of the party.