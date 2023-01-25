Voting pattern changed in India in last two to three decades: TN Guv

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday said that there is a change in voting pattern in the last two to three decades in the country as women are coming forward in large numbers to cast their votes.

They have also outgrown the influence of the men in their families when it comes to voting.

The voting pattern in the country has changed in the last two to three decades. Earlier, husbands used to wield influence on their wives on their voting pattern. But no longer husbands control the decisions of their wives when it comes to voting. And more women are coming forward to vote, said Ravi while addressing the gathering at the National Voters Day programme held in Kalaivanar Arangam.

The Governor ends his speech with slogan "Vazhga Tamil Nadu, Vazhga Bharatham"

On the occasion, the Governor administered the voters day oath and released the national voters day video, braille version of pocket-size voters guide for the visually challenged electorates and electoral literacy workbook.

Following that, Ravi distributed award to Salem Collector S Karmegam for best electoral practice, while Tenkasi Collector P Akash and Kallakurichi Collector Shravan Kumar were given the award for best SWEEP initiatives and IT initiatives in conducting elections respectively.

Chief secretary V Irai Anbu, Chief Electoral Officer of the state Satyabrata Sahoo and Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar participated in the programme.