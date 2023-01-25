UGC releases SOP to celebrate Republic day in schools and colleges

CHENNAI: Several schools in Chennai and other districts have gone back to the good old days, where march past, flag hoisting and drills recalling the Freedom struggle, India's unity in diversity and patriotism flowed on the eve of Republic day.

While the Chennai school students were seen taking rehearsal for the Republic day celebrations with pomp and fanfare, the University Grants Commission also released a new Standard Operating procedure (SoP) for schools and colleges to follow on the Republic days to come.

As per the UGC guidelines higher education institutions and schools are requested to follow the SOP while celebrating the forthcoming Republic Days.

The Republic Day Flag Hoisting programme should end before 9.30 am. Flag hoisting programmes may be organized either in a virtual format or physical format depending on the Covid situation. All schools and colleges teachers, staff and students should participate in the celebrations.

As the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, each school and college develop a craft project on 75 Years of independence and send them to Jawans on the border.

Veer Gatha Programme:- This is a joint initiative of the Gallantry Awards Portal of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education to celebrate the gallantry of our Armed Forces and other police forces and to create greater awareness among children about our brave martyrs and other gallant soldiers, the circular said.

"Republic day and Independence day celebrations are crucial for the students and we had encouraged maximum participation of students in cultural and march past drills," said R Subramanian, principal, Kalaimagal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Annanur.

In fact the students were excited about the full fledged Republic day celebrations which were affected for the past two years, Subramanian said adding schools should create awareness and thereby inspire the young school children with stories of war heroes and inculcate the spirit of nationalism, bravery and perseverance, he added.