TamilNadu

TN Congress to boycott Governor's tea party

Thol Thirumavalavan too had announced VCK would boycott the party on Tuesday.
MLA Selvaperunthagai; The letter communicating the party's decision to boycott tea party
MLA Selvaperunthagai; The letter communicating the party's decision to boycott tea party
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Remaining steadfast in its opposition to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, the State Congress committee has decided to boycott Governor's tea party on Republic Day on Wednesday.

This development comes a day after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally, boycotting the party.

A note has been released undersigned by Sriperumbudur MLA Selvaperunthagai.

In the strongly-worded letter, Congress condemned Governor sitting on several bills passed by the TN assembly. It also stated Governor is running "a parallel government" and is also an "RSS face" in the State.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

VCK
TNCC
Thol Thirumavalavan
TN Congress
RN Ravi
TN Congress Committee
Republic Day tea party
Governor tea party

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in