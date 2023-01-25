TN Congress to boycott Governor's tea party

CHENNAI: Remaining steadfast in its opposition to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, the State Congress committee has decided to boycott Governor's tea party on Republic Day on Wednesday.
This development comes a day after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally, boycotting the party.
A note has been released undersigned by Sriperumbudur MLA Selvaperunthagai.
In the strongly-worded letter, Congress condemned Governor sitting on several bills passed by the TN assembly. It also stated Governor is running "a parallel government" and is also an "RSS face" in the State.
