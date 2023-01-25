TN Congress to boycott Governor's tea party

CHENNAI: Remaining steadfast in its opposition to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, the State Congress committee has decided to boycott Governor's tea party on Republic Day on Wednesday.

This development comes a day after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally, boycotting the party.

A note has been released undersigned by Sriperumbudur MLA Selvaperunthagai.