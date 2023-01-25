Ramadoss wants another language war to save Tamil

CHENNAI: While paying tribute to Keezhapazhur Chinnasamy, who sacrificed his life during the anti-Hindi agitations in the State, PMK founder S Ramadoss opined that the State needs another language war.

"It is saddening to see the present state of Tamil language, which was protected by losing lives of more than 500 martyrs during language war. Tamil is not compulsory in the State and the language is not the medium of instruction. There is no place for Tamil in government administration and in temples," he expressed in a Twitter statement.

Chinnasamy died on this day 60 years ago by immolating self.

He added that at a time when Hindi and Sanskrit are being imposed on the Tamil Nadu people, there is no crown for the language in the State itself.

"To elevate Tamil on to throne, another language war is the need of the hour. I am ready for any kind of sacrifice. My 'TamizhaiThedi' march, which commence on mother tongue day, will be the start of my long journey in protecting the language," he said.