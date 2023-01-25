Poyyamozhi points to chip shortage for delay in laptop distribution

CHENNAI: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said there isn't sufficient supply of electronic chips in the market and that it has become a bottleneck in distributing cost-free laptops to 11 lakh government school students.

Taking part in a private school event here in Chennai, the minister assured to media persons that procurement and distribution of laptops would be done swiftly.

When asked about the pending salaries of teachers in government-aided schools, the Minister said there was a technical glitch in the revenue department website in downloading salary details of teachers and it has been solved, he said adding there wouldn't be problems in crediting salary.

Reassuring education with a nominal fee in private schools under Right To Education Act (RTE Act), Poyyamozhi said private schools cannot charge extra fees, if such irregularity is brought to the government's notice severe action would be taken.