Petronas scouts for 10K acres for green H2, ammonia units

“The government can offer two kinds of support to them. Either capital subsidy or turnover subsidy. They must tell the government what they prefer,” the officer added, before revealing that the proposed investment by Japan-based Mitsubishi was also in the advanced stage of signing the MoU.

“Mitsubishi has sought the approval of the government. It must be placed before the Cabinet for approval. It is in the advanced stage of signing MoU,” the officer added.