Orator Nanjil Sampath admitted to hospital due to illness

CHENNAI: Renowned orator and litterateur Nanjil Sampath has been admitted to hospital due to illness. He has been taken to Kanniyakumari's Asaripallam government hospital.

Steeped in Dravidian ideology, Sampath was in association with all the Dravidian parties with the latest being the ruling DMK.

Sampath was secretary of propaganda in Vaiko's MDMK, he later jumped ship to AIADMK in 2012 under the leadership of J Jayalalithaa, where he was made deputy secretary of propaganda.

He then briefly backed Jaya's confidante VK Sasikala. However, for the past few years he has stayed from active politics and restricted himself to literature and cinema.

Off-late he has been delivering speeches about Dravidian ideology and movement in DMK events.