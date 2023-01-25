OPS condemns Min Nasar for pelting stones at party cadre

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday hit out at Aavin Minister S M Nasar for pelting stone at his party worker for the delay in bring a chair for him and said he strongly condemn the act of the minister "on behalf of the AIADMK party".

The incident took place when the minister went to inspect the preparations for the DMK party's Veera Vanakkam Naal public meeting in Tiruvallur to honour the sacrifice of language martyrs.

The video of the incident hit social media and went viral, attracting sharp criticism from various sections for the minister's act. The visibly upset minister was seen hurling stones and verbally abusing a party cadre over delay in bringing him a chair, leaving the leaders of the DMK party in embarrassment.

Recalling the statement of Chief Minister MK Stalin that the acts of senior functionaries and ministers were giving him sleepless nights, OPS said that Nasar's act indicates that none of DMK functionaries and ministers were least concerned about the CM's remarks seriously.

"If such a thing would have happened during the AIADMK regime under Amma (J Jayalalithaa) leadership, they will be removed from the cabinet immediately. Such measures can only help maintain law and order," OPS said in a statement and gave a piece of advice to Stalin that he should take severe action instead of advising his cabinet colleagues to mend their ways.

"The people are of the view that the incident (involving the minister Nasar) is a fine example of deteriorating law and order in the State," he said and urged the CM to take appropriate action to uphold the state law and order.