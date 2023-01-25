Low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal on Jan 27

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, and it is expected to bring rains for coastal and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu from January 30, stated the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai on Wednesday.

Additionally, as the moderate easterlies prevail over the region in lower tropospheric levels, fishermen warned not to venture into the sea until it is withdrawn by the weather department.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form in the same region on January 27. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards slowly during subsequent three days," said a senior RMC official.

He added, "So, the coastal and delta districts are likely to witness light to moderate rain from January 30. If the low-pressure area intensifies into depression there are chances for heavy rain in the State next week."

For the next two days, the State is likely to expect dry weather due to light to moderate easterlies/ northeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. In Chennai, some areas will receive mild showers, and the maximum and minimum temperature will record around 31 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John said, "In Tamil Nadu, rains will reduce over the next few days. However, The Nilgiris (Gudalur-Devala-pandalur) and Valparai belt will continue to get thunderstorms, and rain."

The centre has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Strong winds will reach 40 kmph -45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. The warning will be withdrawn if there is no system on the sea.

In the last 24 hours, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris received the highest rainfall with 4 cm each. Followed by Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi 3 cm each of rainfall recorded.