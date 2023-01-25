Doctors remove dead foetus from woman, kin protest at PHC in Ambur

AMBUR: Relatives of a woman, from whom a dead foetus was removed, agitated against the staff of Reddythoppu Urban PHC near Ambur for not providing proper treatment, on Tuesday night.

The issue started when Bagyalakshmi, wife of Vijay of Kambikollai in Ambur, who was 9 months pregnant was informed by the Urban PHC staff that the child in her womb was coming along well when she visited the PHC for her checkup on Tuesday.

However, as she could feel no movement from the foetus, she along with her relatives went to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital where doctors after examining her told her that the foetus was dead and removed it. Enraged at not being diagnosed and treated properly by the Urban PHC staff, the girl’s relatives besieged the PHC with the dead foetus in a plastic bag.

They also blocked the Ambur-Naickaneri Road. Hence revenue and police officials rushed to the spot, held talks and convinced them.