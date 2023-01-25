Daily wager held with 2 country guns, as one goes off injuring his wife

AMBUR: A daily wager from Ambur town was arrested when one of the two country guns he was loading went off accidentally injuring his wife on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when Silambarasan of Maachjampattu near Ambur was readying his two illegal country guns, which he used to hunt wild animals in the nearby forests.

When the gun accidentally went off, his wife Kasturi received injuries to her abdomen and thigh.

Her screams brought the neighbours rushing to the spot and they helped to send her to the Ambur Government Hospital and informed police.

Police seized both the illegal country guns and arrested Silambarasan. A case was registered.