51-yr-old TANTEA worker injured in leopard attack in The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A 51-year-old Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) worker was injured in a leopard attack in The Nilgiris early on Wednesday.

The victim, Panneerselvam, who resides in the TANTEA quarters near Kotagiri had gone to attend nature’s call near his house at around 5.30 am, when a leopard emerged from the bush and pounced on him.

As neighbours came rushing to his help on hearing his loud cries, the leopard disappeared back into the tea plantations.

He was then taken to ‘Queen Sholai’ TANTEA Hospital and then to Kotagiri Government Hospital for further treatment.

On receiving information, a Forest department team arrived and inspected the place of attack.

They also met Panneerselvam at the hospital and assured to take efforts to get compensation given by the government for those injured in wild animal attacks.

Meanwhile, TANTEA workers lamented that their quarters did not have adequate toilets and hence, they were forced to attend nature’s call in the open by risking their lives.