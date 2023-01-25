34 international passengers tested positive in TN airports

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 10 new Covid cases including a passenger each from Oman and Malaysia on Wednesday.

TN’s total number of cases reached 35,94,629. Chengalpattu had recorded 3 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 2 cases, and a case each in Chennai, Virudhunagar and Tiruvallur.

TN has 45 active cases. Till now, at least 34 international passengers were tested positive in the State.

Test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 0.2% in TN.

The highest TPR was recorded in Vellore with 0.8%, and The Nilgiris, Sivaganga, and Tiruvallur each had 0.7% percent each, and Chennai 0.2%. Total recoveries reached 35,56,535.