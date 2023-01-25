24 TN police officers to get President's police medals on R-Day

CHENNAI: As many as 24 officers of the Tamil Nadu Police will get the Union Government's medal for their distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

Of the 24 officers, three were chosen for President's Police medal for distinguished service and the remaining 21 for Police medal for meritorious service.

These medals are given taking in to account overall performance, achievement and reputation.

The three officers chosen for the President's police medal for distinguished Service are

P.C. Thenmozhi, Inspector General of Police, CB-CID, Chennai,

V. Ponramu, Addl. Superintendent ofPolice, Cyber Crime Wing, Chengalpattu and

P. Ravisekaran, Addl. Superintendentof Police, Ariyalur.

The 21 officers chosen for the police Medal for meritorious Service are

Dr.K.A. Senthil Velan, IG, Intelligence, Chennai,

Avinash Kumar, IG, Administration,

Asra Garg, IG South Zone, Madurai,

P. Saminathan, SP, Security Branch CID-II, Chennai,

N.Manivannan, DC, Redhills, Chennai Police,

R.Mutharasu, SP, DVAC, Central Range, Chennai,

D. Sankaran, DC, Security, Chennai,

T.V. Muralidharan, DC, ArmedReserve, Coimbatore City,

A. Chandran, DC, Armed Reserve, Tambaram Police Commissionerate,

M. Vivekanandan, Addl. SP, Head Quarters, Krishnagiri,

K.Saravanan, Addl. SP, 'Q' Branch CID, Chennai,

A.Sivarajan, DSP, OCIU, Chennai,

M. Venkatesan, AC, In-Service Training Centre Tambaram Commissionrate,

V. Sembedu Babu, AC, Sembium Range, Chennai,

P. Ramakrishnan, DSP, Special Branch CID, West Zone, Coimbatore,

D.R. Anbarasan, DSP, Cyber Crime Wing, Chennai,

A. Murali, Inspector, Teynampet Police Station, Chennai,

B. Anburaj, Sub-Inspector, Crime Branch CID, Nagapattinam,

D. Radha, SI, Special Branch CID, Chennai,

M. Subburaj, SI, Special Branch CID, Chennai and

P. Sadaiyappan, SI, Serious Crime Squad, Coimbatore District.