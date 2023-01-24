VCK to boycott Governor's R-Day tea party

CHENNAI: DMK ally VCK on Tuesday announced that it would boycott the tea party hosted by the Governor for Republic Day while reiterating its demand for the recall of the Governor.

"We thank the Governor for inviting the VCK's MPs and MLAs for the tea party to be held at Raj Bhavan for Republic Day. We have decided not to attend it. At the same time, we reiterate our demand for recalling Governor," VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said in a statement.

Recalling the Governor's invitation to the Pongal festival celebration with the Union government emblem and referring to him as Tamilagam governor in Tamil, he said that after the issue was raked up by the political parties, the union government seemed to have advised him and the Republic day event invitation has both the state government emblem and Tamil Nadu in it.

Pointing to the Bills kept pending with him which in turn would be detrimental to the State's development, he said that his actions are clearly unconstitutional most of the time.