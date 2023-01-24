2 workers swoon on inhaling gas leaked from machine at pvt sugar mill

TIRUCHY: Two workers from Pugalur Sugars in Karur swooned on Monday after a gas leakage from the machine.

The EID Parry Sugar Factory resumed crushing activities on Monday after Pongal holidays and the contract labourers Silambarasan (20) from Musiri in Tiruchy and Sathish (22) from Mettur in Salem, were involved in boiling the sugarcane juice.

Suddenly, there was a leakage of gas in the boiler and soon they fell down unconscious after reportedly inhaling the gas.

On learning this, supervisor Ponnusamy (32) rushed to the spot and rescued the duo and sent them to a private hospital. Velayuthampalayam police registered a case and are investigating.