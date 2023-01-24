2 killed after head-on collision of bikes in Tiruchy, 3 others injured

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot while three, including two schoolchildren sustained injuries after two bikes had a head on collision in Tiruchy on Monday.

Kalimuthu (35) a resident from Rajalipatti in Pudukkottai along with his brother Palaniappan (28) were proceeding to Tiruchy in a bike.

When they were near Nagamangalam on Madurai-Tiruchy bypass, the bike hit on another bike in which Balaji (35) from Nagamangalam was proceeding to school with two children.

In the impact, all the five were tossed off on the road in which Kalimuthu and Balaji who were riding the bikes died on the spot while the other three sustained injuries. They were rushed to the GH. Manikandam police rushed to the spot and registered a case and are investigating.