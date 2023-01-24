Tasmac staff dies in road accident in Perambakkam

On January 20, he was on his way to meet his wife’s parents in Sivapuram.

“As he neared Narasingapuram Road, he suddenly lost balance and fell from the bike and sustained severe injuries on his head and body,” police said.

Passersby who saw that rushed to his aid and admitted him to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital.

Bhaskaran was subsequently shifted to government hospital in Chennai for advanced medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Police have registered a case and probe on.