Stalin, Soren to attend inauguration of Telangana's new Secretariat

HYDERABAD: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, and B R Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar are among those who would attend the inauguration ceremony of the new secretariat complex of Telangana here on February 17.

The new Secretariat building, named after B R Ambedkar, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao between 11.30 AM and 12.30 PM on February 17, an auspicious time suggested by Vedic pundits, state Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said in a release on Tuesday.

Before the function, in the morning, vastu puja, and other rituals will be performed by vedic scholars, it said.

''Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JDU National President Lalan Singh as representative of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Dr. BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar and other dignitaries will participate in the inauguration of the new Secretariat,'' the release said.

After the inauguration of the Secretariat complex, a public meeting will be held at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad in the afternoon. All the guests, who would take part in the inaugural ceremony of the Secretariat, will attend the public meeting, Prashant Reddy said.

Prashant Reddy said on January 15 that it had been decided to open the newly built Secretariat building on February 17, the birthday of Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rao had laid the foundation stone for the construction of new Secretariat building here at the existing location near Hussain Sagar lake in 2019. The complex spread over about seven lakh square feet is in its final stage of completion.