Stalin condoles Murasoli deputy editor's death

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has condoled the demise of Raja, deputy editor of DMK party organ Murasoli, here on Tuesday .
Expressing shock and remorse at the demise of Raja, who served in various capacities, from proof-reader to deputy editor, in over 25 years in Murasoli, Stalin reminisced the smile Raja sported while thanking him following his recovery from Covid last year, and said that Raja was working well till he met with an accident on Pongal day and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Chromepet.
Stating that he had advised State Health Minister Ma Subramanian and party MLA E Karunanidhi to ensure the provision of proper treatment to him, the CM, in statement issued Tuesday, said, “Staff of Murasoli and I were expecting him to recover, but the news of his demise came as a bolt out of the blue Tuesday evening. I console myself and offer my Condolences to his bereaved family members and staff of Murasoli.”
Accompanied by his son cum State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Stalin paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased in the city late Tuesday evening.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android