Stalin condoles Murasoli deputy editor's death

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has condoled the demise of Raja, deputy editor of DMK party organ Murasoli, here on Tuesday .

Expressing shock and remorse at the demise of Raja, who served in various capacities, from proof-reader to deputy editor, in over 25 years in Murasoli, Stalin reminisced the smile Raja sported while thanking him following his recovery from Covid last year, and said that Raja was working well till he met with an accident on Pongal day and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Chromepet.