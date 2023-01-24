Speeding car fatally knocks down 2 farmers waiting for bus in Pattukkottai

TIRUCHY: A speeding car ran over two farmers who were waiting for a bus near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Natesan (60) from Karambayam near Pattukkottai along with Muthusamy (65) were waiting for the bus near the Cooperative Society on Thanjavur-Pattukkottai highway on Tuesday morning.

Suddenly, a car that proceeded at a high speed lost control and ran over Natesan and Muthusamy. Both died on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Pattukkottai GH.

Meanwhile, the person who was driving the car escaped soon after it halted after running over the duo hitting a tree. Police registered a case and are investigating.