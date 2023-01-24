SBI temporary staff steals Rs 9 lakh, held in Thanjavur
TIRUCHY: A temporary employee of a nationalised bank who had stolen Rs 9 lakh was arrested in Thanjavur on Tuesday.
Muruganandam (31), a resident of Boothalur has been working as a temporary staff in the SBI branch in Thanjavur Town.
On Monday, Muruganandam was involved in counting the denomination with the machines and after the counting process was over, the officials found that a sum of Rs 9 lakh went missing and soon they inspected the CCTV footage. They found Muruganandam lifting the cash and concealing them in his bag.
Subsequently, the Branch Manager Ajay Kumar lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur West Police, who registered a case and arrested Muruganandam late on Monday.
Further investigations are on.
