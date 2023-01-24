SBI temporary staff steals Rs 9 lakh, held in Thanjavur

Muruganandam (31), a resident of Boothalur has been working as a temporary staff in the SBI branch in Thanjavur Town.

On Monday, Muruganandam was involved in counting the denomination with the machines and after the counting process was over, the officials found that a sum of Rs 9 lakh went missing and soon they inspected the CCTV footage. They found Muruganandam lifting the cash and concealing them in his bag.