Rain predicted for South coastal, adjoining TN dists for next 2 days

CHENNAI: Several districts in the south coastal region are likely to receive rain for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation prevailing over north interior Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to increase in Chennai city in the coming days due to change in wind speed variation.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The western ghats, south coastal and delta districts are expected to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.

The Sate is likely to get a break from mild spell, and dry weather to prevail in TN, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on January 26 and 27. And coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam will get light rain from Saturday (January 28).

In addition, Chennai has witnessed a dip in minimum temperature for the past few days. However, the center predicted that the temperature is likely to increase as there will be a change in easterlies speed variation. The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively for the next two days.

K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger stated, "There is an interaction between lower-level easterlies and mid-level westerlies that is likely to bring rains over a few places in Peninsular India while one or two places along the Western Ghats could see moderate to heavy rains over south Tamil Nadu."

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours several districts experienced light to moderate rain. The highest rainfall was recorded in Tirunelveli 5 cm, followed by Nagapattinam and Tenkasi 3 cm each, Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Dindigul and Virudhunagar received 2 cm rainfall each.