Parents die by suicide as girl elopes with lover in Thoothukudi
MADURAI: Parents of a woman allegedly committed suicide in Thoothukudi district after they came to know that their daughter had eloped with a man of other caste.
The victims, who were daily wagers, were residents of Krishnapuram, Keela Vallanadu.
They were identified as Sankarammal (35) and her husband Chinnadurai (40), sources said. Investigations carried out by Murappanadu police revealed that the 21-year-old daughter of the couple eloped recently.
Dejected over this, Sankarammal was found hanging in her house on Monday evening. While on other hand Chinnadurai did not return home after finishing work, much to the shock of his relatives. Chinnadurai was found lying unconscious at a remote locality in Adaikalapuram near Sawyerpuram on Tuesday morning. He consumed poison and died on the way to hospital, sources said.
Based on complaints, Murappanadu police and Sawyerpuram police have filed a case under Section 174 of Cr.P.C.
