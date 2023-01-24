No one can freeze MGR's 'Two-Leaves' symbol: Sasikala

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Tuesday categorically said that no one can freeze AIADMK's 'Two-Leaves' symbol and she would not let that happen. She exuded confidence in the merger of the factions in the AIADMK party and said it would happen before the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. She further said that she has been on the job to get it done.

Talking to media persons, Sasikala pointed out the tussle between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam camp over party leadership, which would result in temporary suspension of party symbol, was amount to "betrayal" to party founder M G Ramachandran and late party supremo Jayalalithaa.

" I will not allow it to happen until I am alive and I am very clear on this. No one can (freeze) the party symbol," said Sasikala.

She ridiculed the leaders of both the factions calling on the leaders of minor partners in the allies and said it exposed their level of understanding of the party and its strength. "If they would have understood the strength of the cadres, they would have not done such a thing," she said while responding to a question that AIADMK leaders called on BJP leader K Annamalai at the latter's party office to seek their support for the Erode East Constituency bypoll.

On OPS 'statement that he would take efforts to meet her regarding the merger of the party, Sasikala said that she has been taking such measures and cut short the answer without elaborating further.

"I will reflect the views and thoughts of the party cadres. As per our party founder (MGR), he created an ecosystem in the party that cadres are the leaders," she further said and added that she has been gauging the activities of the certain leaders in the party and also seeing the anguish among the cadres. She would take appropriate measures at the earliest to unify the party.