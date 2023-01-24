Heist, the 'Thunivu' way: Man's failed bid to rob bank in Dindigul

CHENNAI: A man attempting to rob a bank during broad daylight in Dindigul failed in his bid and has ended up facing the music.

Anees Rahman from Poochinayakkanpatti in Dindigul charted a plan to rob a bank in Thaadikombu, taking inspiration from the Ajith-starrer 'Thunivu'. He took hostage of employees inside the bank.

However, an employee managed to break free of the situation and went outside to alert the public. The people then barged inside the bank and flogged Rahman. He then was handed over to the cops.

Upon primary investigation, it was learned that the accused was depressed about his life so he planned to rob the bank after watching the film 'Thunivu'.