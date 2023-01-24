HC directs Pollachi police to allot alternate spot for AIADMK’s meeting

CHENNAI: Justice G Chandrasekharan of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Pollachi town police to grant permission to the State’s major opposition AIADMK to conduct its language martyrs remembrance day public meeting in an alternate spot on Wednesday instead of the Thiruvalluvar Thidal.

The judge passed the direction after hearing the submission of the police that it was the members of the ruling DMK who made the representation on January 6 to conduct the language martyrs day event at Thiruvalluvar Thidal on January 25.

The police informed that AIADMK made its representation only on January 7 seeking permission to hold the meeting at the same spot on a similar day chosen by DMK.

“Since DMK functionaries made the representation first, the permission was granted to them to conduct their event in Thiruvalluvar Thidal and it was told to the AIADMK to host their public meeting to commemorate the martyrs near the Palladam road, Pollachi,” the police submitted.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the AIADMK functionaries to make fresh representation to the Pollachi police to grant permission to organize the public event on January 25 nearby Palladam road. The court asked the police to consider the representation in accordance with the law.

AIADMK's Coimbatore urban (south) district secretary T James Raja filed the petition for a direction to Pollachi East Police to grant permission to his party to conduct the language martyrs day meeting in Thiruvalluvar Thidal Pollachi.